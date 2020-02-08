Pitch invasions aren’t ideal, but it seems the stewards were willing to let one go on Saturday after Everton’s win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.

The Toffees secured a 3-1 win to continue their impressive form under Carlo Ancelotti, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring their third to put the game to bed.

SEE MORE: Video: Superb Richarlison finish puts Everton back in front vs Crystal Palace

It seems as though the Everton forward was a popular man after the game, as seen in the video below, with a young Everton fan managing to get onto the pitch to try and get his shirt.

The stewards were seemingly happy to chaperone him on this occasion as they waited patiently for the young lad to get what he came for before escorting him back to the stands to likely be reunited with his parents.

Credit to Calvert-Lewin for making the kid’s day and giving him a memorable souvenir from his trip to the game, while there were a few chuckles in the BT Sport studio too as the pundits joked that the youngster could still be facing a stadium ban after his unplanned foray onto the pitch after the game.