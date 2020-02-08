There aren’t too many teams that would turn their noses up at the opportunity of having Barcelona’s Lionel Messi play for them, though West Ham’s David Moyes might need “a few days” to think about it if he were offered to the Hammers.

In his press conference before the Manchester City game, the Scot was asked whether he’d like to see the Argentinian in the Premier League, given the difficulties Barca are going through at present.

“I thought you were going to link me with him!” was his initial response.

The reporter then did just that, and Moyes once again had the room in stitches. “Well, I’m not sure… I’d need to think about it for a few days.”

We’re fairly certain that Messi isn’t going to rock up at the London Stadium any time soon, but full marks for Moyes having a sense of humour about the situation with an answer arguably pretty obvious about what the Argentine’s arrival in the Premier League would mean…