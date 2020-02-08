Dimitri Payet has scored some crackers in his time, and he’s added another to his collection for Marseille during their clash with Toulouse on Saturday.

The two sides couldn’t be split in the first half, but just six minutes into the restart, up stepped Payet to produce a bit of magic to break the deadlock.

SEE MORE: Video: Dimitri Payet shows outstanding skill and poise to score from a RIDICULOUS angle

As seen in the video below, the former West Ham ace picks the ball up just outside the box. He takes one touch to set up the shot and steady himself, and then lets fly with an absolute rocket to find the top corner.

The goalkeeper has absolutely no chance on this one, and it has to be chalked up to simply being a superb goal from the Frenchman who is showing that he’s still got it after another stunning goal last time out.

That’s now 11 goals and five assists in 23 appearances so far this season for the 32-year-old, as he’s clearly still entertaining fans in France with his top class ability…