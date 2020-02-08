Video: Doucoure scores stunning solo goal after fine run for Watford vs Brighton

In the 19th minute of today’s Premier League clash between Watford and Brighton, a moment of magic from Abdoulaye Doucoure led to the Hornets taking the lead.

The energetic midfielder won the ball back on the halfway line and charged towards the goal, Doucoure curled the ball into the back of the net, despite being surrounded by Brighton players.

This was a fantastic finish from Doucoure.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s fine effort below:

Abdoulaye Doucoure punishes the seagulls! A superb finish after a driving run! Doucoure at his best ? pic.twitter.com/D0J9ScY6Es — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2020

Pictures from Canal+ Sport.