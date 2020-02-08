Menu

Video: Doucoure scores stunning solo goal after fine run for Watford vs Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion Watford FC
In the 19th minute of today’s Premier League clash between Watford and Brighton, a moment of magic from Abdoulaye Doucoure led to the Hornets taking the lead.

The energetic midfielder won the ball back on the halfway line and charged towards the goal, Doucoure curled the ball into the back of the net, despite being surrounded by Brighton players.

This was a fantastic finish from Doucoure.

Take a look at the Frenchman’s fine effort below:

Pictures from Canal+ Sport.

