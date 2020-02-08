Video: Emre Can scores unreal goal for Dortmund with sensational strike from distance

Emre Can sealed a January move from Juventus to Borussia Dortmund, and it looks as though he has wasted little time in announcing his arrival.

The German international found playing time hard to come by in Turin and so after a bitterly disappointing few months this season under Maurizio Sarri, he sealed a return to the Bundesliga.

SEE MORE: Video: Dimitri Payet scores stunning goal with rocket from outside box for Marseille

It looks as though it may turn out to be a pretty good decision as during Dortmund’s clash with Leverkusen on Saturday, he produced this sensational strike from distance to put his side ahead.

As seen in the video below, Can gets a little fortune with the ball bouncing back into his path. However, after taking a touch to steady himself, he decides to let fly with an unstoppable strike.

The curl, pace and accuracy on his strike makes this a shoe-in as a goal of the season contender, and the quality involved arguably makes it a winner already.

What a way for the former Juve man to make a statement for his new club…

What a goal pic.twitter.com/VFYJTm4dGT — Juventus News – Juvefc.com (@juvefcdotcom) February 8, 2020