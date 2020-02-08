Menu

Video: Everton’s Djibril Sidibe realises sock isn’t on just before coming on as sub

Just before the half hour mark in this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Everton and Crystal Palace, France international Djibril Sidibe had a real moment to forget.

The Monaco loanee was preparing to come on as substitute for Theo Walcott. Just before the Frenchman headed out onto the pitch, he went to pull his left sock up – only to realise that it wasn’t on.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti sent the full-back back into the dressing room to get his gear in order before eventually bringing him on.

Take a look at the hilarious moment below:

