It wasn’t just a normal game for a couple of amateur six-a-side teams in Hoxton, London, this Saturday.

On a cold, grey afternoon, one of the English capital city’s many artificial pitches played host to a former Ballon d’Or winner, Kaka.

It’s not clear how the former Brazilian international came to be playing in the match as it’s suggested it was an Adidas related promo, but it’s safe to say that he’s lost none of the skills which once made him the best player in the world.

Wearing an all black kit, and faced by his opponent just past the half-way line, the Brazilian took his man on down the outside.

With one of his team-mates heard screaming “Kaka, Kaka, cut back, cut back,” Kaka simply let fly from outside the area.

The opposition goalkeeper had come out to narrow the angle, but it was of no use. Kaka’s left-footed pile-driver flew across his body before going in with the aid of the post.

He celebrated by running to the fence behind the goal and doing a couple of pull ups before being surrounded by his stunned team-mates.