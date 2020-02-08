Video: Pickford howler gifts Benteke goal for Crystal Palace vs Everton

It’s been a long time coming, but Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke has scored his first Premier League goal in 34 matches.

Trailing 1-0 to Everton at Goodison Park, there appeared to be little danger for the hosts with left-back Lucas Digne shepherding the Belgian away from goal.

Benteke fired the ball low and hard toward goal but straight at Jordan Pickford, however, the keeper inexplicably allowed the ball to creep under his body to hand the visitors a lifeline, as seen in the video below.

It was a nightmare moment for the England international, but his blushes were spared soon after as Richarlison put the hosts back ahead.

