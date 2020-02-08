Video: Priceless reaction from Kaka as he gets nutmegged in six-a-side game in London

Kaka was in London this week as part of a promo for Adidas, and while he bagged a world-class goal in a six-a-side game, the AC Milan legend was also left red-faced.

As seen in the first video below, the Brazilian icon was busy rolling back the years to start with as he produced a brilliant finish to show that class really is permanent.

SEE MORE: Video: Kaka scores a worldie playing amateur six-a-side game in London

However, it didn’t all go his way as he was later nutmegged by one of his opponents but naturally, he took it well and couldn’t help but have a chuckle to himself as he showed respect for the move.

Ever the professional during his playing career, Kaka continues to come across as a great guy and this was undoubtedly a memorable day who all who took part and had the opportunity to play alongside him.

Unsurprisingly though, this moment has gone viral…

You called the @adidasuk rent-a-Pred hotline for a player, I answered. Thank you London , it was a pleasure! The #Predator is definitely ?% unfair! pic.twitter.com/Iq4L9NQjcm — Kaka (@KAKA) February 8, 2020