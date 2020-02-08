Everton wasted little time in restoring their lead against Crystal Palace after being pegged back as Richarlison bagged a superb goal for the Toffees.

Bernard had put the hosts ahead in the first half at Goodison Park, but Christian Benteke found an equaliser for Palace shortly after the half-time break.

SEE MORE: Video: Pickford howler gifts Benteke goal for Crystal Palace vs Everton

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford should certainly have done better to keep his attempt out though, but fortunately for him, his blushes were soon spared as Richarlison struck.

As seen in the video below, the Brazilian forward picked the ball up from a long pass forward around the half way line and proceeded to run half the length of the pitch at the Palace defence.

After escaping Gary Cahill on the edge of the box, he then had the composure and quality to produce a brilliant finish to find the bottom corner as he showcased his individual brilliance for Everton as they hope to hold on to their lead this time round.

The perfect response! Richarlison's 70-yard run ends in an immaculately placed effort into the far corner… A classy finish ? pic.twitter.com/8w3YtyusZE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 8, 2020