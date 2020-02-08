As the European Championship draws ever closer, players across the top divisions in Europe will be looking to play their best football at the tournament.

Some in the hope of getting a financial uplift on their current contracts, and others to help engineer a move elsewhere.

Jadon Sancho is one of the names on everyone’s lips and the Borussia Dortmund winger has been front and centre for a while.

After being left feeling ‘humiliated and scapegoated’ by his manager earlier in the campaign, per The Athletic and published by MailOnline, Sancho’s German adventure could possibly soon come to an end, and a return home to the UK is therefore not beyond the realms of possibility.

Jadon Sancho’s stats v. Union Berlin: 6 ball recoveries

100% tackles won

55 passes completed

92% pass accuracy

6/8 dribbles completed – most

2 chances created

1/2 shots on target

1 assist

1 goal ?? https://t.co/S6TznrpUAu — statmanfarouq (@statmanfarouq) February 2, 2020

Manchester United and Chelsea will vie for his signature according to The Sun, however, Dortmund appear to be in no rush to let the youngster leave.

Michael Zorc, Dortmund’s sporting director, is savvy enough to know that a future sale could be on the cards, but clubs as well as players know that transfer values can rise immeasurably should a player have a good summer tournament, be that at the World Cup or European Championship, and that is what 90min.com suggest could happen this case.

Given just how much Sancho gives to his team, the fewest minutes per goal contribution being one element of his play, it’s entirely understandable why Zorc might leave the likes of United and Chelsea on tenterhooks until after the Euros.