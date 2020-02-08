Rivaldo is of the opinion that Pablo Mari will do well at Arsenal.

The Spaniard joined the Gunners last month after impressing at Brazilian club Flamengo. Mari was previously at Manchester City for three years but didn’t make a single appearance. However, he could well feature in the Premier League for Arsenal and Rivaldo has backed the 26-year-old to do well for the North London club.

Speaking to Standard Sport, the Brazil legend said: “I think Pablo Mari will fit in very well at Arsenal and in the Premier League. He is a good player that struggled to impose himself in Europe as a loaned player of Man City for a while, but he really convinced people being part of a great Flamengo team last season.

“He is very complete as a defender – capable of bringing the ball forward when necessary and a threat on set pieces. He has good passing skills as well and I liked what I saw from him. In Brazil, everyone has good opinion about him, and he could be a very successful option for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.”

Defence has been a worrying issue for Arsenal this season and it’ll be interesting to see whether Mari can resolve that problem. The 26-year-old had a pretty decent spell at Flamengo and should do well under Mikel Arteta.

Mari did not feature against Burnley and it will be interesting to see if he manages to find a place in the starting XI against Newcastle next weekend. Arsenal will be looking to register a win against the Magpies and move up in the Premier League table.