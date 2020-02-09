Barcelona are reportedly ready to pay big to bring their former youngster Adama Traore back to the club after his fine form for Wolves this season.

The 24-year-old has been a stand-out performer for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in recent times, and it seems pretty clear he’s now ready to play for a bigger club.

Traore has had a tricky start to his career, having failed to make it after coming through the ranks at Barca, before showing glimpses of brilliance in spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.

His form has really taken off at Wolves, however, and Don Balon now claim Barcelona would be ready to pay as much as €70million to bring him back to the Nou Camp.

The Catalan giants have endured a difficult season so could probably do with Traore’s pace and quality in their front three, though he’s also been linked with Liverpool in a previous report from Don Balon.

Don Balon’s latest report suggest Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is very keen to battle it out for the signature of the Spain Under-21 international, so it will be interesting to see which move would be the more tempting for the player himself.

Klopp has been hugely complimentary of Traore this season, having singled him out after Liverpool’s recent win away to Wolves.

“He (Traore) is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good,” Klopp is quoted by the Daily Mirror.