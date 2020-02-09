Chelsea have reportedly opened talks with Ajax over the transfer of goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Kepa Arrizabalaga has struggled for consistency this season, conceding 43 goals in 31 matches so far. His recent performances propelled Frank Lampard to start Willy Caballero against Leicester City.

Ajax goalie Onana has been linked to Chelsea lately and a report from Spanish outlet Don Balon claims that the Blues have already held discussions with de Godenzonen regarding the Cameroonian who has also attracted interested from Barcelona and Tottenham.

The 23-year-old has become one of the top keepers in Europe thanks to his performances for the Eredivisie champions. This season, Onana has kept 13 clean sheets for Ajax in 32 matches across all competitions.

Kepa has suffered a dip in form this season and if he is to be Spain’s starting goalkeeper in Euro 2020, he’ll have to improve on his performances. Caballero didn’t have a very good game against Leicester so there’s a good chance the 25-year-old will be Chelsea’s starter and will get ample opportunities to rediscover his form.

However, if the Spaniard’s performances don’t improve, then the Blues could replace him by signing Onana who would be a fine addition to their squad.