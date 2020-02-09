Arsenal star Mustafi appears to aim ‘communication’ dig at Unai Emery on social media

According to the Mirror, Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi has appeared to make a dig towards former Gunners boss Unai Emery with his latest post on social media.

The defender wrote ‘Communication is the key to improvement’, this caption accompanied a picture of Mustafi alongside current Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Mustafi’s post appears to indicate that the defender is enjoying life under the former Arsenal captain.

There’s a chance that the pair have a longstanding relationship, with Arteta playing for Everton whilst Mustafi came through the Merseyside’s academy ranks.

Take a look at the Germany international’s apparent dig below:

Communication is the key to improvement ?? #SM20 pic.twitter.com/zWzmAJROGG — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) February 8, 2020

Mustafi has made six of 14 appearances this season since Arteta was named as boss, the 27-year-old looks as though he’ll be a useful player for the Gunners based of recent performances.

Initial signs seem to show that Arteta won’t constantly bring Mustafi in and out of Arsenal’s team like Emery did. Will a more consistent role lead to the defender finally proving himself at the north London outfit?

Regardless of the fact that Mustafi is doing better since Arteta’s arrival, is this apparent dig towards Emery disrespectful and uncalled for?