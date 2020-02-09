Former Ballon d’Or winner and AC Milan legend Kaka has spoken out on Liverpool’s season.

The former Brazil international was quick to heap praise on the Anfield outfit’s form and performances this season but also suggested that they won’t be able to replicate their fine displays next season.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have been ruthless in the Premier League in 2019-20 but 2007 Ballon d’Or winner Kaka thinks that this season is just a one-off.

Kaka, a Champions League winner with AC Milan in 2006/07, told Sky Sports: “It’s really nice. It’s really good to see a team playing this way because we know that it’s just one season,”

“I am not saying Liverpool are bad. But in a competition like the Premier League, it’s really hard to have a season like this. It shows that Liverpool are in very good shape and have a very good coach and players.”

“It’s good for those who love football to see a team playing like that. The tactics, the players, goals, and everything.” he added.

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table and are cruising towards their first Premier League title. The Merseyside outfit haven’t won a league title in almost 30 years.

As it stands, the Reds are 22 points clear of second-placed Manchester City and have only dropped points in a draw against Manchester United, winning every other game.

It’s only a matter of time till Liverpool win the Premier League title and only time will tell whether they’ll be able to reach the heights and standards they’ve set this season, in next season’s Premier League campaign.