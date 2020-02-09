It’s clear that something isn’t right at Barcelona, the results and performances have been so poor that there’s even paper talk that Lionel Messi might leave.

It’s hard to say where the problem lies, they sacked the manager but that didn’t change much, while the recruitment hasn’t been that inspiring either, but maybe some of the existing players should take a look at themselves too?

READ MORE: Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona according to former Real Madrid star

A look on Barcelona’s social media pages will show Ivan Rakitic taking most of the blame, but Jordi Alba has been poor for a while and that was evident during their mid-week loss to Athletic Bilbao.

He’s been a virtual ever present for a while now and his attacking instincts have partly made up for the loss of Dani Alves on the opposite flank, but reports from Spain suggest he won’t play tonight:

#FCB ?? | Todo apunta que Junior Firpo ocupará el sitio de Jordi Alba en el once titular del Barça ante el Betis ? info en breve en https://t.co/QLyejhEYVP pic.twitter.com/QSVcLNVgZ6 — Diario SPORT (@sport) February 9, 2020

His likely replacement is Junior Firpo who only has eight La Liga games under his belt this season, but also used to play for tonight’s opponents.

It remains to be seen if the change is made and what impact it might have, but it looks like Quique Setien has recognised that some players are letting him down.