Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs who are tracking Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson.

The United States international has been a regular under Paul Cook this season, making 30 appearances so far with a goal against Millwall to his name.

According to Mirror, Chelsea are interested in Robinson along with Newcastle United and Aston Villa. The 22-year-old seemed poised to join AC Milan last month but the move fell through as the medical couldn’t be completed on time as claimed by BBC.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has played as a left-back in recent matches as Frank Lampard has started Reece James on the right flank. The Blues also have Emerson Palmier and Marcos Alonso as other left-back options with the former being linked to Juventus. According to Calciomercato, the Serie A champions will make a bid of £21 million for the Italian international in the summer.

Robinson’s performances for Wigan have been fairly decent and he could be a useful addition to Chelsea’s squad, particularly if Emerson leaves the club.