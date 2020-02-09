Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly open to sealing the transfer return of Barcelona misfit Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazil international was a world class performer during his time at Anfield but has struggled badly since his January 2018 move to the Nou Camp.

After failing to live up to expectations at Barcelona, Coutinho now finds himself out on loan at Bayern Munich for the season, though he’s not exactly set the world alight in Germany either.

According to the Express, this could see Coutinho make his way back to Liverpool as Klopp would be open to re-signing the playmaker with a £77million asking price.

The 27-year-old looks a tempting option for LFC, though the Express do state that Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz remains the preferred option for the club.

If that doesn’t work out, however, Coutinho could surely still have a role to play in this side and one imagines he’d also jump at the chance to get his career back on track at a club where everything really fell into place for him.

Coutinho has rarely looked as good as he has in a Liverpool shirt, and he could also get his hands on major trophies at Anfield as Klopp’s side are reigning European Champions and surely heading for Premier League glory this year too.