Cristiano Ronaldo has picked up yet another personal record after scoring for ten games in a row in Serie A.

The Juventus forward was on the score sheet for the reigning Italian champions in their defeat to Hellas Verona on Saturday, and made history for his club in the process.

This remarkable run by Ronaldo means he’s now the first Juventus player ever to score in ten consecutive league games, moving ahead of club legend David Trezeguet, who had led the way with nine games in a row on the score sheet for the Turin side.

GOOL Ronaldo! Thats 10 games in a row that Cristiano scores in Serie A, first ever Juventus player to do it ? He broke Trezeguet's record who had 9 ?

Ronaldo truly remains one of the best footballers on the planet even at the age of 35, with no sign yet of the Portugal international slowing down any time soon.

Juventus may not have the domestic title in the bag just yet with Inter Milan looking stronger challengers than usual this year, but Ronaldo’s form will surely give them a good chance of title glory, as well as perhaps their best shot yet at winning the Champions League.