Dele Alli apologises for ‘racist’ video mocking Asian man over coronavirus

Tottenham star Dele Alli has reportedly landed himself in hot water after posting a video dubbed as ‘fanning the flames of racism’.

The England international has since removed this from his Snapchat and apologised for any offence caused.

This follows the Daily Star uncovering the video, in which Alli appears to mock an Asian man over the recent outbreak of the coronavirus.

Alli can be seen in the video covering his mouth and pointing towards some antiseptic handwash as he jokingly worries about the possible presence of Chinese people nearby at an airport.

Alli was widely criticised for the video, especially as there has supposedly been a rise in racist attacks on Chinese people since the recent coronavirus crisis.

A source said: “It is wholly inappropriate to be filming this man and making jokes about the coronavirus. People are dying all over the world and this sort of racism will just fan the flames.”

A Chinese student was attacked in Sheffield this week and it certainly seems clear that a high-profile name like Alli should be using his social media more responsibly.