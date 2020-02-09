PSG will reportedly follow Danny Rose during his loan spell at Newcastle United.

The 29-year-old made 16 appearances for Tottenham, providing two assists against Bayern Munich and Red Star Belgrade. Rose eventually joined Newcastle on loan during last month’s transfer window and made his debut for the club during their Premier League fixture against Norwich City, coming on as a substitute for Allan Saint-Maximin.

According to the Sun, PSG will observe Rose during his loan spell at Newcastle. The report also claims that the Ligue 1 champions were interested in signing him last month when Layvin Kurzawa was linked to Arsenal and Juventus. Both clubs will return for the Frenchman in the summer and PSG will try to sign Rose if the 27-year-old does leave.

Currently valued at €20 million according to Transfermarkt, Rose will be eager to receive some first-team opportunities under Steve Bruce. This could help him secure a place in England’s squad for Euro 2020.

Provided PSG do manage to sign Rose, someone of his experience would be a suitable addition to their squad.