Juventus chief Fabio Paratici has said that the club will discuss a new contract with Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine international has been in fine form for the Bianconeri this season so far, netting 11 goals while providing 11 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

A report from Tuttosport claimed that Juve were willing to offer Dybala a new five-year contract. Paratici said that talks were held with the 26-year-old regarding a new contract and will be held again in the forthcoming months. As quoted by Goal.com, he said: “He’s the Juventus number 10. He is fundamental. We know what value he has and what he represents. In the coming months, we will talk to him. We have already had some initial discussions before January and agreed to talk nearer to the end of the season.”

Dybala has been brilliant for Juventus and the club would benefit heavily if he signs a new contract with them. The Argentine forward came on as a substitute in yesterday’s match against Hellas Verona which ended in a 2-1 loss for a Bianconeri. Juve remain at the top of the Serie A table but could fall to second position provided Inter win the Mila Derby.

Maurizio Sarri’s side next play AC Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie.