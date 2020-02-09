Manchester United midfielder Fred has launched a scathing attack on his Red Devils team-mates after the team’s disappointing form this season.

The Brazil international has been one of Man Utd’s most improved performers in recent times after initially making a slow start to life at Old Trafford, but it’s clear he’s not at all pleased with how some of the rest of the squad are getting on.

Speaking to De Sola in the video below, Fred makes it clear he’s expecting more from certain players in the United squad, accusing some of having their own agendas.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk man wants to see more togetherness in the team, though we’re not sure going into a heavy attack on his fellow players is the best way to start that process.

“We are lacking a lot right now,” Fred said.

“First of all we need to figure out things on the pitch, we are lacking creativity, especially in midfield.

“We also need to improve as a group, our group lacks the “sticking together” mentality’, we have lots of problems.

“There are a lot of discussion, every group has this sort of problem, but ours has this.

“Vanity is also an issue and we need to stop this and just run on the pitch.

“We need to stick a goal inside our minds, focus on it and go forward.

“We need to be on the same page and today some players have different objectives, there are players that just want to solve problems alone and this is wrong.”

United have won just one of their last five Premier League games and will need to improve quickly ahead of some tough fixtures coming up.

MUFC take on Chelsea and Tottenham away and Manchester City at home in their next five league matches.