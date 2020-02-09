Aston Villa star Jack Grealish is reportedly preparing for a summer transfer to Man Utd already by beginning house-hunting for the move.

This is according to Goal, who report that United want to sign Grealish with money raised from the likely sale of midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s exit would leave the Red Devils with a gap to fill in the attacking midfield department, with the January signing of Bruno Fernandes also perhaps done with that in mind.

Grealish has shone in the Premier League this season, showing he could be another fine addition at Old Trafford for next season.

His fine form has also seen him linked with Real Madrid by a recent report from the Sun, who also suggest the 24-year-old would cost around £60million.

United fans will no doubt hope their club can win the race for Grealish’s signature, with the England Under-21 international looking an ideal long-term signing to boost the club after a difficult few years.

As noted by Goal, Grealish looks a player who really fits the profile in terms of what kind of signings Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has targeted since becoming manager.