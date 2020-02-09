Manchester United have reportedly moved ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona in the running to seal the transfer of Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish.

The England Under-21 international is enjoying an outstanding season at Villa Park this term, and it looks like it could earn him a big summer move.

According to Don Balon, Man Utd now look to be in pole position for Grealish in a potential €40million deal – a fee Real and Barca are supposedly not willing to pay.

The report adds that United now want things wrapped up quickly so that Grealish’s value does not rise even further after a superb season in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old looks ready for the move up to a bigger club, and would strengthen what has long been an area of weakness at Old Trafford.

With Alexis Sanchez leaving on loan last summer and unlikely to be the player the Red Devils ever hoped he would be for them, there is a huge gap in this squad for a player with flair, creativity and an eye for goal.

January signing Bruno Fernandes could provide that, albeit from a deeper role, and Grealish could be another ideal addition to help MUFC improve in attack next season.