Liverpool U23s manager Neil Critchley hailed Pedro Chirivella.

The Spaniard joined Liverpool’s youth setup from Valencia in 2015 and made his first appearance for the senior team in a Europa League match against Bordeaux. After spending a few seasons on loan in Netherlands and Spain, Chirivella returned to Liverpool and has made a total of 18 appearances this season, scoring a goal while providing three assists.

The Spaniard has made six appearances for the senior team this season so far, providing an assist against Shrewsbury Town.

Critchley hailed Chirivella and said that he is reaping the rewards of all his hard work. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 41-year-old said: “Pedro has been incredible. He is an unbelievable person to work with. He just loves football, loves playing and would play every day. For such a young player and a young person, he has unbelievable intelligence and experience of playing the game and he passes that on to everyone around him.

“He gives everything to the team and for the team. He never thinks of himself and he sacrifices himself all of the time. I am so delighted for him that he is reaping the rewards of all the hard work and effort he puts in.”

This season, a few of Liverpool’s youngsters have been impressive during their Carabao Cup and FA Cup fixtures and Chirivella has been one of them. Given his performances for the senior team, there’s a good chance Jurgen Klopp could use him for the remaining FA Cup matches this season. Liverpool’s next match in the competition is against Chelsea on March 3 at Stamford Bridge.