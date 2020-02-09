Dimitar Berbatov has praised Manchester United’s new signing Odion Ighalo following his surprise January transfer window loan move to Old Trafford.

The Nigerian had previously shone at Premier League level with Watford, but he’s spent the last couple of years playing at a much lower level in the Chinese Super League.

It’s a big ask for Ighalo to then make the step up to a team like Man United, but Berbatov is at least glad to see a player arrive who has passion for the club, having been a long-time fan of the Red Devils.

“I wrote last week that Manchester United needed to sign a striker but I was still surprised when they brought in Odion Ighalo on loan,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“I think it’s a good move for United because Ighalo has played in the Premier League, and did well with Watford, so he will know what to expect. He’s scored plenty of goals in China and his record for Nigeria is impressive too.

“I want to see him play as soon as possible because I’m curious to see how he will fit in to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.”

He added: “I liked Ighalo’s interview in which he said how happy he was to move to Old Trafford. He was so keen that he told his agent he would accept a pay cut. It’s great to see United sign a player who is passionate about the club. They need players like that.”

Of course, passion alone won’t necessarily make you a success at the highest level, but Berbatov does perhaps have a point about how it might help this current United side.

MUFC were long known for their never-say-die attitude in the Sir Alex Ferguson era, with the team full of leaders in a way that it doesn’t seem to be now.

It could be that Ighalo’s strong feelings for Man Utd can change the dynamics in the squad and lift the mood in the camp a little bit.