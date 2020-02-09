Manchester City star Bernard Silva said that their Premier League campaign this season has been disappointing.

After winning the top flight two seasons running, Pep Guardiola’s side were among the favorites to win the title in 2019/20. However, some shaky performances, a few injuries and Liverpool’s dominant form has seen Man City at second place in the Premier League table, 22 points behind the Reds.

Silva called City’s campaign a disappointment and said that the team should find the right balance. As quoted by Sky Sports, the Portuguese international said: “It hurts a lot because when you start a season, you always want to go for the Premier League, it’s the main competition and the most important for the fans. So it’s very disappointing, no one expected us to be this far from Liverpool in January or February so it’s something that we need to learn from. We need to understand what failed and how we can solve it.

“The way we play is the same way we’ve been playing over the last few seasons. If you look at the stats, we’re still the team that creates the most chances, scores the most goals but in the important moments, we’ve not been as lucky as in the past seasons. We always concede in the last minute, Liverpool always scores in the last minutes and these little details in football make the difference. The team just has to try and find the balance.”

Given the current situation, the best case scenario for Man City is to finish second in the Premier League. However, Guardiola’s side could still win silverware this season. They’re in the final of the Carabao Cup and are in contention to win the FA Cup and Champions League.

City were scheduled to take on West Ham today but the match has been postponed due to weather issues. Their next match is against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on the 22nd.