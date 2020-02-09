Liverpool are reportedly preparing to launch a summer bid of around £118million to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

The Reds want to beat the likes of Chelsea to Sancho’s signature due to Jurgen Klopp’s worry that one of Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane could soon leave Anfield, according to Don Balon.

This seems slightly surprising as Liverpool is surely the place to be right now, with Salah and Mane playing the best football of their careers under Klopp.

Still, Don Balon suggest Klopp is concerned it could get harder for LFC to keep hold of their star forwards, leading to strong interest in exciting youngster Sancho.

The 19-year-old has been a big hit with Dortmund and looks ideal for Liverpool’s style of play, though he’d also be an important signing for Chelsea.

The Blues have endured another difficult season, with a top four spot not yet assured after some concerns over where goals are going to come from in their current side.

Frank Lampard faced a transfer ban when he first took over as Chelsea manager, meaning he could not sign a replacement for Eden Hazard as he left for Real Madrid in the summer.

Sancho could be an ideal long-term replacement for Hazard, and an upgrade on inconsistent youngsters like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount.

If Liverpool are chasing him, however, they would surely be the more tempting destination for the England international.

Either way, it would be great to see Sancho back in the Premier League after his exit from Manchester City earlier in his career and his rapid improvement in Germany since then.