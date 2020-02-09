According to the Athletic’s James Pearce in a Q&A session, Liverpool are interested in RB Leipzig sensation Timo Werner, however an agreement is not in place for the potential transfer just yet.

Pearce wrote “Werner has been mentioned but sources dismissed suggestions that there was any kind of agreement in place.”

The Daily Star claim that the lightning-fast forward could be a shrewd signing for the Reds over the likes of Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz as a result of the €60m (£51m) release clause in Werner’s contract.

Werner has been phenomenal this season, contributing 20 goals and six assists in 20 Bundesliga outings this season.

Werner has all the attributes to be the perfect signing for the Reds. Klopp would undoubtedly have a good chance of taking his compatriots game to the next level and the forward’s playing style fits in with Liverpool.

The youngster has also established himself as a key player for Germany in the last couple of years, Werner can hit superstardom with a successful Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

The pacy German certainly has the natural finishing instinct needed to become one of his generation’s best strikers.