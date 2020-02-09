Kaka heaped praise on Liverpool’s Brazilian trio of Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino.

All three players have done pretty well for the Reds this season so far. Alisson was injured for the first few months following a calf injury he sustained during the Premier League opener against Norwich City. However, the 27-year-old has been pretty impressive for Liverpool in the past few months, making nine clean sheets in his last ten league fixtures.

Fabinho was in fine form this season before an injury sidelined him for nearly two months. Firmino has scored ten goals and 12 assists for Liverpool in 2019/20 so far.

Kaka lavished praise on all three, calling Alisson the best keeper in the world and Firmino the best striker alongside Luis Suarez. The Brazilian told Sky Sports: “Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world right now, Fabinho is one of the best midfielders, and Firmino and [Luis] Suarez are the best strikers in the world.

“Firmino understands his place on the field and changes his position. He doesn’t stay in the box the whole time, he comes and gets the ball and creates the plays. For me, as a Brazilian, it’s really good to see them having this great success in the Premier League.”

Given Alisson’s performances in the past year-and-a half, it’s fair to call him the best keeper in the world with Jan Oblak giving him stiff competition. Fabinho has established himself as one of the top defensive midfielders as well through his impressive displays.

It’s fair enough to say that Firmino is one of the best forwards on the planet but calling him the best seems like a stretch as there are a number of fine strikers around like Robert Lewandowski, Sergio Aguero and Harry Kane.