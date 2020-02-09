Former Real Madrid star Kaka has suggested that Lionel Messi could leave Barcelona for another club.

According to Kaka, it all depends on Messi and whether he wants to pursue a new challenge like Cristiano Ronaldo did when he left Real Madrid to play in Italy for Juventus.

Messi has spent the entirety of his career playing for Barcelona since graduating from their famed La Masia academy and Ballon d’Or winner Kaka believes there could be a time when the player seeks a different country to play in.

The Brazilian Champions League winner suggested that Messi could switch to a league which poses a different challenge to playing in La Liga for Barcelona.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the former AC Milan midfielder said, “I think it’s not going to be a problem for him to play in the Premier League, or [to play] at a top club at the top three leagues in the world would be good for him,”

“But of course it depends on what he wants for his career. It’s hard to see him playing for another club, but it’s just … [he may feel,] ‘It’s okay, it’s time for me to change and I’ll go to have another experience and I’ll be the best football player in the world for another team.'”

“I think the most important thing is not the broken part but the way this is going to be broken.” he added

While referring to the case of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid, Kaka said, “When [Cristiano] Ronaldo left Madrid we were sad that Ronaldo left the club and of course a lot of them regret Ronaldo’s left Real Madrid.”

“But I think everybody at the time understood that, okay, for him it’s another challenge, he needs another challenge, he needs to move, it’s okay, we are one of the best clubs in the world and we’ll keep going, Real Madrid needs to rebuild.

“It’s more the way, if it’s going to happen, it’s the way that it’s going to happen.” Kaka reiterated.

Messi is Barcelona’s all-time highest goal scorer and recently was involved in a row with Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal, sparking rumours that the Argentine could be looking to move to another club.