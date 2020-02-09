Liverpool could reportedly let go of Harry Wilson in the summer due to the emergence of exciting young midfielder Curtis Jones.

The Welsh international featured for the Reds during pre-season, scoring a goal each against Borussia Dortmund and Lyon. He was loaned to Bournemouth last summer and has been pretty much a regular under Eddie Howe. So far, Wilson has made 25 appearances for the Cherries this season, scoring six goals while providing two assists.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool could offload the 22-year-old winger due to the emergence of Jones this season. This report also claims that Wilson is valued at £30million.

The Welsh international hasn’t made a single first-team appearances for Liverpool and has spent the last two seasons on loan. He did well at Derby County and has been decent for Bournemouth. We could well see him feature for Wales in Euro 2020.

Jones is among the finest young talents in Liverpool’s youth team and has made seven appearances for the senior team, scoring two goals while providing an assist. He also captained the Reds in their FA Cup replay over Shrewsbury which saw them win 1-0.

Provided Jones is given more first-team opportunities, Wilson would become a liability and it would be best for him to get a move away from Liverpool so that he could get more game time.