Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is reportedly expected to choose a transfer to Tottenham over a number of other potential offers this summer.

The 31-year-old is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield and would make a tempting free transfer for a number of top clubs next season.

According to Don Balon, he’s been identified as a top target for Spurs manager Jose Mourinho as he looks to rebuild this squad in his own image after inheriting a struggling side from Mauricio Pochettino earlier this season.

The report goes on to say that Tottenham now looks like being Lallana’s most likely next destination, despite links with Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham as well.

The England international still looks a useful player whenever he gets on the pitch for Liverpool, even if that is a lot less often these days.

Tottenham fans would probable be pretty happy with this signing if it does go through, with changes clearly needed as this group of players looks to have come to the end of its cycle.

Christian Eriksen’s move to Inter Milan in January also leaves something of a gap to be filled in the attacking midfield department.