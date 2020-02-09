Liverpool’s heated rivals Manchester United and Everton have reportedly entered the race to sign former Reds ace Rafael Camacho, less than a year after the Portuguese talent left Anfield.

Football Insider claim that Camacho rejected a five-year contract with Liverpool in a bid to kick-start his senior career with first-team football at current club Sporting Lisbon.

The report claims that Premier League powerhouses Tottenham, Everton, Chelsea and Arsenal are also interested in the 19-year-old.

Camacho has 17 first-team appearances across all competitions this season, the Portugal youth international has impressed recently – starting Sporting’s last four games.

Camacho is predominantly used as a right-winger, but the ace has played all across midfield for the Portuguese giants this season.

Camacho only made a handful of first-team appearances for Liverpool, and his decision to leave the Anfield outfit is starting to prove like a good choice.

There’s no doubt that a return to England would allow Camacho to establish himself as a top European talent, do you think the likes of Everton and Man United should make a move for a player that used to be on the books of their rivals?