According to the Mirror, Manchester United starlet, Mason Greenwood has told SPORTbible that he aims to follow in the ‘footsteps’ of Marcus Rashford.

18-year-old Greenwood aims to emulate his teammate and fellow United academy graduate Marcus Rashford in his unrivalled success in becoming a key player for the Red Devils.

Rashford has quickly established himself as a vital player for the Manchester outfit, the England international has bagged 19 goals for the Red Devils this season before being hit with a long-term injury recently.

Rashford has become a star name in a short span of time with his exciting performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and the Three Lions.

Starlet Greenwood aims to follow in Rashford’s footsteps.

Speaking to SPORTBible, Greenwood said:

“He’s been in the academy and come through the ranks and I feel like I’m following in his footsteps.”

“He’s a few years older than me but I can definitely take a lot of inspiration from what he has achieved so far.”

“I’ve known him for a long time so I’ve seen how well he has done and how he has progressed as a player, so there’s lots to learn from being around him.”

Speaking about breaking through the United ranks in the club’s 2018 pre-season he said:

“It was a different level really. The crowds there were all a lot bigger than what I was used to playing in front of, and there were a lot of fans from all around the world, so it was a good experience.”

“To go away with strikers such as Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku was the best way to learn, just seeing how they worked as top strikers and top finishers was great for me.”

“They all looked after me and helped me on and off the pitch.” he added.

After the winter break draws to a close the Red Devils will be focused on their bid to secure Champions League football via a top four finish.

United are currently six points shy of rivals Chelsea, the fourth place hopefuls will actually meet after the break in an encounter that could have massive implications.

Both sides will be eyeing a win to give them the momentum needed to achieve their goals as we approach the business end of the season.