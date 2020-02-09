Manchester City vs West Ham clash postponed due to extreme weather conditions

Manchester City’s game against West Ham has been postponed due to the extreme weather conditions affecting much of the UK today.

The reigning Premier League champions had been due to take on the Hammers at 4.30pm later today, but a decision has been taken to postpone the match until a later date, as explained in the tweet from City’s official account below:

? MATCH POSTPONED ? Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today’s @premierleague match against West Ham has been postponed. ? #MCIWHU #ManCity pic.twitter.com/6tcPM4t5OM — Manchester City (@ManCity) February 9, 2020

This certainly seems like the sensible choice here as it’s hard to imagine how players could even perform to their usual standards with such strong winds.

The stormy weather could make it difficult to pass the ball properly, particularly in the air, while there would also be obvious safety concerns for fans attending the match at the Etihad Stadium.

There is another game scheduled for today, with Sheffield United hosting Bournemouth at 2pm.

At the time of writing, that match still seems set to go ahead despite the weather clearly being too bad for the City-West Ham game to go ahead today.