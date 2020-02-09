Manchester United and Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Verona centre-back Marash Kumbulla.

Ivan Juric’s side have done pretty well in the Serie A this season following their promotion. They are currently 6th in the league table with 34 points after beating reigning champions Juventus last season. Kumbulla has done pretty well for Verona who have had a pretty defensive record in 2019/20. The Albanian international has made 18 appearances for I Gialloblu, scoring a goal against Sampdoria back in October.

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport (as cited by Goal.com), Kumbulla who is valued at €10 million as per Transfermarkt, has emerged as a transfer target for both Manchester United and Manchester City. The report also claims that Bundesliga sides Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in him as well.

Kumbulla has been in fine form this season and it won’t be a surprise if other clubs show interest in signing him. Manchester United might need some reinforcements in the summer in order to challenge for the Premier League next season and have been linked to Kalidou Koulibaly by Il Mattino (as cited by the Mirror). Kumbulla would be a decent backup for the Red Devils but it’d be hard for him to be a regular starter.

Manchester City’s performances have deteriorated this season and Aymeric Laporte’s absence has been a key reason behind that. Pep Guardiola’s side could be in the market for a defender next season and they could try to sign Kumbulla. City have also been linked to Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar with Calciomercato claiming that the club are eyeing a move for him in the summer.