Pep Guardiola hints at potential summer overhaul for Manchester City

According to the Independent, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hinted that the Citizens may be in need of a potential overhaul of their squad this summer.

City have found it difficult to keep up with Premier League leaders Liverpool and are 22 points adrift of the top of the table.

The defending Premier League champions could be in the market for new players this summer with a number of star players departing.

The Citizens have not performed as well as Guardiola would have liked and are second best to a seemingly unstoppable Liverpool side.

Guardiola seems to be hinting that the Manchester outfit will have to spend to reduce the gaps between themselves and the Reds.

Here’s what Guardiola had to say on City’s transfer plans for the summer:

“I don’t know. I have an idea but not even had contact from anyone in terms of that because, during the season, I am not too much ready to think about that.”

“Of course we have to do something because David (Silva) is leaving and in some positions we are going to do it, but I don’t know how many or how much because the market is always difficult and still there are two or three months, and two or three months can change a lot of things.”

“There are incredible nice things still to fight for. We are in a final in two or three weeks to win one more title and we have the FA Cup, the league to try and finish second in and fight for qualification for the Champions League next season, and two big games against Real Madrid.” he added.

Guardiola’s current contract at Manchester City only runs until the end of next season and there have been doubts over his future recently.

However, the Catalan manager insisted that his future would have no bearing on the incomings and outgoings at City, as per the Independent:

“That’s not the only reason they come here – because I am here. We have been in contact with others who didn’t come when I was here.”

“I think the club is big enough and good enough to be attractive for players who want to play in the way we do, or they watch TV and see us and we have played against them.”

“They will still want to come because of economic reasons, or because just they want to play for City. I think Man City is not a bad solution for players.”

“The club was stable and moving forward before I came here. I’m not the reason why – the club is good enough, and we need players to believe they can help us.”

City play West Ham next in the Premier League and Real Madrid later in Champions League and will be looking to win some silverware this season.