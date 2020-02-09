Photo: Man United fans will love this as Odion Ighalo posts old photo to show him visiting Old Trafford as a fan

As a fan it’s fair to say the main thing you look for in a new signing is talent, but it’s also pretty special if you can see they have the club at heart.

Time will tell if Odion Ighalo will turn into anything more than a panic signing for Manchester United, but he’s endeared himself to the fans by posting an old photo that shows him visiting Old Trafford as a fan in 2013:

My visit to Old Trafford back in 2013 as fan and now I will be playing in Old Trafford? God is the greatest ?? pic.twitter.com/BDW6v2Cxm8 — Odion Jude Ighalo (@ighalojude) February 5, 2020

At least this shows that he should have the passion to succeed, but they will need him to show the form he displayed early on at Watford, before his confidence went and he started to fizzle out.