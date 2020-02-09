Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly hopeful of landing the Manchester United job as he remains on their radar.

According to the Daily Mirror, Pochettino could have a chance of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford as club owners the Glazer family become concerned about falling revenues.

This comes as United currently look up against it in terms of clinching a top four spot by the end of this season, with the side badly struggling for so much of the campaign.

Solskjaer looked a risky appointment when he replaced Jose Mourinho last season, and his lack of experience has really started to show.

The Norwegian tactician may have got off to a good start as interim manager, but Pochettino is surely the superior long-term option after the tremendous work he did in his time at Tottenham.

The Argentine could surely land any top job in the world and Man Utd would be mad not to snap him up as he remains available since his surprise Spurs sacking earlier this season.