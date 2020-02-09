Chelsea fans may have cause for concern at the way Mason Mount’s form has tailed off as this season’s gone on.

After such an outstanding start to the campaign, the talented 21-year-old now has just one goal for the Blues since October, having netted an impressive four before then.

Despite looking the ideal long-term Frank Lampard replacement, and having the luxury of learning from the man himself after he followed him from Derby County this summer, it’s just not working out that way for the moment.

Needless to say, this is hurting Chelsea, who just don’t have goals in this side after years of flop signings up front and last summer’s departure of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid.

Mount looked – and still looks – like he could be the man for the job, but at such a young age it’s perhaps a bit soon for him to take on that kind of pressure, and he could do with an on-pitch mentor, while Chelsea could also do with someone more proven to ensure a smoother transition until Mount himself can become the main man in that role.

Look no further than former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey.

The Welshman was a prolific scorer from midfield during his long career at the Emirates Stadium, but it’s not worked out for him at all at Juventus this season.

Joining as a free agent in the summer, Ramsey has started only six Serie A games all season long, and there’s now talk from Tuttosport, via Calciomercato, that the 29-year-old could already be heading towards an early exit from Juve.

This also comes as Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is being linked with Juventus by TuttoJuve, as translated by the Daily Star, so there could be an ideal opening for CFC here.

It makes sense that Juventus and former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri might want to work with Jorginho again, and he looks more of an ideal fit for his style of football than Ramsey does.

Ramsey, by contrast, also looks to be more along the lines of what Lampard needs at Stamford Bridge at the moment, bringing more of a goal threat in an advanced role, while Jorginho can easily be replaced by a defensive midfield duo of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic.

If this potential swap deal presents itself, it could be a big win for Chelsea, and they must take advantage, with Ramsey, 29, at the perfect age to provide a relatively short-term solution to the team’s goal-scoring woes from midfield, and giving Mount the ideal role model to learn from before eventually stepping up to become the player we all know he can be.

Arsenal fans certainly won’t like it, but don’t be too surprised if we see Ramsey back in London again very soon!