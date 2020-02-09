Manchester United have reportedly set Chris Smalling’s asking price at £17 million.

The 30-year-old joined Roma on loan from the Red Devils last summer and has done pretty well for them this season so far. Smalling has made 21 appearances for the Giallorossi, scoring two goals while providing an assist.

According to the Express, Manchester United have increased the defender’s asking price to £17 million, something which has upset Roma who were hoping to sign him for £12 million following the expiration of his loan spell.

Smalling has been a regular for Pablo Fonseca’s side this season and has done well for them so far. Hence, it’s no surprise that the Giallorossi want to sign him on a permanent basis.

Manchester United already have several options in central defence while also being linked to Kalidou Koulibaly. Naples newspaper Il Mattino (as cited by the Mirror) claims that the Red Devils are leading the race to sign the Senegal international.

Hence, they would prefer letting go of Smalling and make as much money from his transfer as they can, especially if Koulibaly is signed.