Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler hailed the club’s current squad for their performances this season

The Reds have been simply magnificent this season so far, losing just two matches across all competitions, one of them being in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa which saw a young and inexperienced side play.

Liverpool are currently 22 points ahead at the top of the Premier League table and have a good chance of winning the Champions League.

Fowler hailed Jurgen Klopp’s side for their dominance this season so far. In his column for the Mirror, the Liverpool legend wrote: “If they win the Premier League – when they win it – they will have won at least three trophies this season, to add to the Champions League last time around. And they have been truly dominant. Remarkably so”

The Reds have had a dream of a season so far and given their current form, it seems almost certain that they will win the Premier League. Liverpool also have a fair chance of winning the Champions League this season which would make them the joint-second most successful team in the competition’s history alongside AC Milan with seven triumphs.

The Reds’ first match following the winter break is against Norwich City at Carrow Road next weekend and they will be hoping to secure another three points.