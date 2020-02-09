Video: 9 consecutive penalties missed in hilariously awful shoot-out in Japan Super Cup

Vissel Kobe and Kashima Antlers played out quite possibly the worst penalty shoot-out ever in terms of quality in the Japan Super Cup.

However, in terms of entertainment it’s probably one of the best we’ve ever seen, with an incredible NINE penalties in a row missed or saved.

Absolute scenes….

After a 3-3 draw then nine (9) penalty shoot-out misses in a row, Vissel Kobe finally win the Super Cup against Yokohama F.Marinos 3-2 on penalties #drama pic.twitter.com/yoEnK2SqOM — it's on (@LongBallToNoOne) February 8, 2020

Vissel Kobe eventually won it, but just watch the video above as one player after another steps up only to clip the woodwork, blaze the ball over, or see their shot stopped by the ‘keeper.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen was among those to miss the target, but he and another big-name team-mate, Barca legend Andres Iniesta, eventually celebrated victory with Vissel Kobe.