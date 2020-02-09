Video: Astonishing refereeing in Turkey as Genclerbirligi player avoids red despite KICKING and PUNCHING Sorloth

It wouldn’t be a weekend of football without some astonishing refereeing decisions, but this just gets increasingly mind-blowing the more you watch it.

The result was already safe as Trabzonspor held a 2-0 lead over Genclerbirligi, the game was starting to wind down until Baiano suddenly decided to start taking lumps out of Alexander Sorloth.

He only gets a booking for the kick and throwing a punch at the on-loan Crystal Palace man, but Sorloth’s retaliation actually drew a red card from the ref:

Obviously the retaliation from Sorloth did need to be dealt with by the ref, but it’s hard to say he deserved a red when his opponent is only taking a booking for that.