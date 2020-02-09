It can be quite frustrating when a loan player isn’t available at least twice a year because their parent club don’t want them playing against them.

You have to think the main reason for that is the fear of your own player making a decisive contribution and possibly having a big impact on your season, but it’s often overlooked that your own players might cause them an injury too:

Sergi Roberto escaped with a booking here, which is surprising when you watch it back and notice he scythes Carles Alena down with a scissoring motion.

Alena is currently on loan from Barcelona so this is a chance to impress, but it’s probably not what he had in mind.