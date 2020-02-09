Menu

Video: Barcelona stars Griezmann and Vidal train in blindfolds ahead of Real Betis clash

Barcelona manager Quique Setien appears to make use of some unusual methods to get his players ready for matches.

Ahead of this evening’s La Liga clash against Real Betis, Barcelona stars Arturo Vidal and Antoine Griezmann can be seen sporting blindfolds during a training session.

Goal claim that Setien uses this to increase the awareness of his players. The Blaugrana appear to have a somewhat revolutionary coach at their helm.

Take a look at Barcelona’s strange preparation below:

