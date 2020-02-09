Menu

Video: Classy assist from Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves the keeper stranded and Rebic fires AC Milan in front against Inter

AC Milan
There were a few fans and media figures who felt the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to AC Milan looked like a desperation move, but he’s more than shown he can still hang at the top level.

Even at the age of 38 he looks fit and capable of drifting past players as evidenced by his performance against Inter tonight, and he’s just shown his class to set up the first goal:

In the end it was an easy finish for Ante Rebic as he continues his fine form after a poor start to life in Italy, but the keeper is just completely done by Zlatan’s knockdown for the goal.

