There were a few fans and media figures who felt the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to AC Milan looked like a desperation move, but he’s more than shown he can still hang at the top level.

Even at the age of 38 he looks fit and capable of drifting past players as evidenced by his performance against Inter tonight, and he’s just shown his class to set up the first goal:

??? AC Milan gifted an opener by an absolute howler from Padelli! ?? Zlatan heads it down for the assist, and the in-form Ante Rebic applies the finish pic.twitter.com/odzIttq97J — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) February 9, 2020

In the end it was an easy finish for Ante Rebic as he continues his fine form after a poor start to life in Italy, but the keeper is just completely done by Zlatan’s knockdown for the goal.